Gov. Newsom in LA County to discuss CA's ongoing climate effort

LOS ANGELES -- Governor Gavin Newsom will tour a renewable fuels facility in Los Angeles County on Monday and highlight California's nation-leading transition to clean fuels.

On Friday, news of new big rigs and buses that run on diesel would not be sold in California starting in 2036, that's according to new rules approved by state regulators to wean the state off fossil fuels and combat climate change.

The rule would tackle pollution from heavy trucks used to transport goods through ports and require companies to disclose their use of these so-called drayage trucks by 2024.

The rule cannot be implemented without approval by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. But it's related to standards the Biden administration already approved last month to phase out diesel-powered box trucks, semitrailers and large passenger pick-ups. If the EPA approves California's rule, other states could later adopt the same standards.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom touted Friday's move as a chance to show "the world what real climate action looks like."

"We're one step closer to achieving healthier neighborhoods and cleaner air for all Californians," he said in a statement.

The state continues to approve ambitious emissions standards as part of its broader goal of achieving carbon neutrality, meaning it would remove as many carbon emissions as it releases, by 2045.

Air regulators previously voted to require that all new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs be electric or hydrogen by 2035. And they have banned the sale of new products run by small gas-powered engines, including leaf blowers, lawn mowers and portable generators.

