Gov. Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom announced through a tweet Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor is experiencing mild symptoms, and will continue to work remotely in isolation until Thursday, June 2, according to his office. Newsom says he also received a prescription for the COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid. Governor Newsom is vaccinated and has received two booster shots, including as recently as May 18, his office said.



