WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom holds press conference on COVID-19 in California, reopening

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to hold a press conference Friday at noon to give an update on California's rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.

Newsom has returned to more regular briefings over the past week, as the state has seen a stunning surge in the COVID-19 crisis. Hospitalizations have increased 32% over the past 14 days and ICU hospitalizations are up 19%. COVID-19 patients are in 34% of all available ICU beds in the state.

On Thursday, Newsom unveiled a new forecasting site, which he called "a model of all models." The state's forecast shows statewide hospitalizations more than tripling over the next month, if current trends continue.

The rise in COVID-19 cases follows weeks of reopening around the state. Most of California is now in Phase 3 of the governor's reopening plan - the final phase before concerts, festivals, conventions and the like are allowed.

Newsom said he is prepared to "revert back" to more stringent coronavirus restrictions, if necessary, but hopes we won't have to.

"We don't intend to do that, we don't want to do that, but I want to make this clear - we are prepared to do that if we must," Newsom said. "Clearly we have the capacity, individual and collective capacity, not to have to go in that direction by just being a little bit more thoughtful about how we go about our day-to-day lives."

