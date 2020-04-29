Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on COVID-19 in California

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One day after announcing a four-stage plan to reopening California businesses and schools, Gov. Gavin Newsom is once again going to take questions on novel coronavirus in the state.

Gov. Newsom said Tuesday that California was "weeks, not months away" from reopening more non-essential businesses.

The reopening is anticipated to come in four stages:

Stage 1: Everyone is either staying at home or a member of the essential workforce. This is the stage we are in now, and will stay in until a modification to the statewide stay-at-home order.

Stage 2: Reopening lower risk workplaces, including:

  • Non-essential manufacturing (toys, furniture, clothing, etc.)

  • Schools

  • Childcare facilities

  • Retail businesses for curbside pick-up

  • Offices where working remotely isn't possible, but can be modified to make the environment safer for employees

Stage 3: Reopening higher risk workplaces, which require close proximity to other people, including:

  • Hair salons

  • Nail salons

  • Gyms

  • Movie theaters

  • Sporting events without live audiences


  • In-person religious services (churches and weddings)

Stage 4: Ending the stay-at-home order, which would allow for the reopening of:

  • Concert venues

  • Convention centers

  • Sporting events with live audiences


California has more than 45,000 cases of COVID-19 and has seen 1,809 fatalities.

