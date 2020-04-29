WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on COVID-19 in California

We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.
Gov. Newsom said Tuesday that California was "weeks, not months away" from reopening more non-essential businesses.
The reopening is anticipated to come in four stages:
Stage 1: Everyone is either staying at home or a member of the essential workforce. This is the stage we are in now, and will stay in until a modification to the statewide stay-at-home order.
Stage 2: Reopening lower risk workplaces, including:
- Non-essential manufacturing (toys, furniture, clothing, etc.)
- Schools
- Childcare facilities
- Retail businesses for curbside pick-up
- Offices where working remotely isn't possible, but can be modified to make the environment safer for employees
Stage 3: Reopening higher risk workplaces, which require close proximity to other people, including:
- Hair salons
- Nail salons
- Gyms
- Movie theaters
- Sporting events without live audiences
- In-person religious services (churches and weddings)
Stage 4: Ending the stay-at-home order, which would allow for the reopening of:
- Concert venues
- Convention centers
- Sporting events with live audiences
California has more than 45,000 cases of COVID-19 and has seen 1,809 fatalities.
