WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on COVID-19 in California

Non-essential manufacturing (toys, furniture, clothing, etc.)



Schools



Childcare facilities



Retail businesses for curbside pick-up



Offices where working remotely isn't possible, but can be modified to make the environment safer for employees



Hair salons



Nail salons



Gyms



Movie theaters



Sporting events without live audiences





In-person religious services (churches and weddings)



Concert venues



Convention centers



Sporting events with live audiences

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One day after announcing a four-stage plan to reopening California businesses and schools , Gov. Gavin Newsom is once again going to take questions on novel coronavirus in the state.We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube Gov. Newsom said Tuesday that California was "weeks, not months away" from reopening more non-essential businesses.The reopening is anticipated to come in four stages:Everyone is either staying at home or a member of the essential workforce. This is the stage we are in now, and will stay in until a modification to the statewide stay-at-home order.Reopening lower risk workplaces, including:Reopening higher risk workplaces, which require close proximity to other people, including:Ending the stay-at-home order, which would allow for the reopening of:California has more than 45,000 cases of COVID-19 and has seen 1,809 fatalities.