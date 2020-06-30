Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom in Bay Area for COVID-19 press conference

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will be giving his midday update on the coronavirus pandemic in the Bay Area Tuesday.

The governor will be in Pittsburg for the noon press conference. He's planning to give an update on the COVID-19 surge in California and the state's program to temporarily house homeless people in hotel rooms.

COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as California reopens

We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in California have increased by 43% over the last two weeks, Newsom said. The positivity rate, or the proportion of people being tested that return a positive result for COVID-19, has also gone up to 5.9% over the past seven days. It was 4.4% just a couple weeks ago.

"In the last seven days we've seen a 45% increase in the total number of cases that have tested positive in the state of California," he said. "We don't like the trend line and that's why this mandatory mask requirement is in effect and why we're using this dimmer switch to start to pull back."

Those trends are why Newsom ordered several counties - Los Angeles, Fresno, San Joaquin, Kings, Kern, Imperial and Tulare - to close bars amid surging COVID-19 cases. He recommended eight other counties, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Stanislaus, also close down bars.

READ MORE: 19 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

Newsom said that concerning coronavirus statistics land those counties on its watch list. Once a county is on a watch list for 14 days, the state will order certain sectors - like bars - to close. If a county is on the list for three to 14 days, the state will recommend, but not require, such closures.

He announced four more counties have been added to the watch list: Solano, Orange, Merced and Glenn counties. See the full list here.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspittsburgcaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiahomelesscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 updates: Airlines strengthen travel policies
LIVE: Dr. Fauci, other top health officials testify before Congress
Health official expects San Quentin COVID-19 outbreak to double in next 10 days
COVID-19 updates: Newsom signs $202.1B state budget
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Dr. Fauci, health officials testify before Senate committee
Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
Health official expects San Quentin COVID-19 outbreak to double in next 10 days
Carl Reiner dies at 98
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Golden State Killer: Former cop pleads guilty to murders, rapes
COVID-19 updates: Airlines strengthen travel policies
Show More
California woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park
Walmart stops selling 'All Lives Matter' merchandise
Protesters clash with police on day of NYPD budget cut vote
5.1-magnitude earthquake hits Nevada
List: 19 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
More TOP STORIES News