WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on rising COVID-19 cases, reopening

Newsom's press conference comes as California is experiencing a surge in new cases and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.
On Monday, Newsom said more than 46,735 Californians have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 14 days, which represents a 35.6% increase in cases since the outbreak began in March. A record number of people tested positive for the virus over the weekend.
"We're not into the second wave," warned the governor. "We're not out of the first wave."
The more stunning statistic is the rise in hospitalization: 16% over the past 14 days.
Even with that jump, Newsom emphasized hospitals around the state still have adequate capacity and more than 11,000 ventilators to treat the most sick patients.
