Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on rising COVID-19 cases, reopening

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is breaking from tradition Wednesday, holding his COVID-19 press conference an hour earlier than usual.

COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as California reopens


Newsom's press conference comes as California is experiencing a surge in new cases and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

On Monday, Newsom said more than 46,735 Californians have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 14 days, which represents a 35.6% increase in cases since the outbreak began in March. A record number of people tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

"We're not into the second wave," warned the governor. "We're not out of the first wave."

RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom paints sobering picture of COVID-19 in California

The more stunning statistic is the rise in hospitalization: 16% over the past 14 days.

Even with that jump, Newsom emphasized hospitals around the state still have adequate capacity and more than 11,000 ventilators to treat the most sick patients.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronavirusreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Outside Lands 2020 canceled, lineup announced for 2021
COVID-19 Updates: 15 deaths at Concord nursing home, report says
COVID-19 update: LA testing website puts hold on new appointments
Once hardest hit Bay Area County sees 'worrisome' rise in new COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Preliminary magnitude 5.8 earthquake shakes Central Calif.
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Outside Lands 2020 canceled, lineup announced for 2021
State superintendent discusses police impact on schools
LIVE: US Attorney announces 'significant law enforcement action'
Once hardest hit Bay Area County sees 'worrisome' rise in new COVID-19 cases
Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case
Show More
EDD benefits withheld until workers prove identities
Restaurant apologizes after Black woman, son denied service
Black Lives Matter flag flying at Levi's Stadium
Kerr joins protest to end OSPD, vote expected tonight
Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution
More TOP STORIES News