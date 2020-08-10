Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE TODAY: Gov. Newsom holds press conference after CA public health director's abrupt resignation

Dr. Sonia Angell announced her immediate resignation late Sunday night
By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will hold a press conference Monday at noon on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

His update comes amid a shakeup in California's Department of Public Health; the department's director and State Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell announced her immediate resignation late Sunday night.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.

RELATED: California's public health director abruptly resigns amid coronavirus pandemic

The governor is also expected to address a data glitch that left up to 300,000 health records unprocessed over the past several weeks. The glitch resulted in an underreporting of new COVID-19 cases in the state.

MORE: COVID-19 data glitch resulted in 300,000 unprocessed records, California health secretary says

"Our data system failed and that failure led to inaccurate case numbers and case positivity rates. It also prevented counties from having some of the data they need to monitor and respond to the virus in their communities," said Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

The issue was fixed last week and the state was working through the backlog as of Friday.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicpoliticsreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus live updates: Self-administered testing kiosk reopens in Berkeley
Oakland teachers, district still in talks over distance learning plans
Coronavirus live updates: San Quentin death row inmate dies from COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California's public health director abruptly resigns
EDD: The most commonly asked questions for 7 On Your Side
Chicago looting devastates downtown, over 100 arrested
1 dead after Baltimore gas explosion levels 3 homes
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Building a Better Bay Area: The Race for a Vaccine
Oakland teachers, district still in talks over distance learning plans
Show More
2 Bay Area women among winners of PBWC scholarships
Nearly 100,000 kids got COVID-19 in last 2 weeks of July
Coronavirus live updates: Self-administered testing kiosk reopens in Berkeley
San Quentin State Prison sergeant dies of COVID-19
Massive fire burns Rachael Ray's upstate NY home
More TOP STORIES News