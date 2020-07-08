Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, mandatory business closures

In today's briefing, the governor may announce more mandatory closures for counties that have been added to the watch list since last week.
By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference Wednesday at noon to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic in California.

PHASE 4: When will California enter Phase 4 of reopening? Experts weigh in

Last week, the governor ordered the closures of bars, indoor restaurants, zoos and museums in counties that have been on the state's watch list for more than three days. At the time, that applied to 19 counties, or about 70% of the state's population.

On Wednesday, there are 23 counties on the watch list. The governor may announce more mandatory closures for counties more recently added to the list.

WATCH LIST: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

The state now has more than 277,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and has seen nearly 6,500 people die of the virus.

