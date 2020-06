WATCH LIVE AT 12PM: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives COVID-19, state budget update

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference Monday at noon to give an update on California's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the upcoming year's budget.We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube Newsom's office announced just a few hours before the schedule briefing that state leaders had reached an agreement on the 2020-21 budget."The COVID-19 global pandemic has caused a sudden and dramatic change in our nation's and state's economic outlook - and has had a cascading effect on our state budget," Newsom said in a press release. The governor's revised budget revealed last month warned of significant cuts to a variety of sectors, unless federal support came through."In the face of these challenges, we have agreed on a budget that is balanced, responsible and protects core services - education, health care, social safety net and emergency preparedness and response. This budget also invests in California small businesses harmed by the pandemic," the press release continued.The governor's office didn't release any immediate details on the terms of the agreement. We'll update this story when we hear more from Gov. Newsom at noon.In recent days, the state has also seen a significant increase in coronavirus cases. As of Monday morning, there were 173,824 confirmed cases of the virus and 5,495 deaths.Los Angeles County makes up nearly half of the state's case count.Last week, Newsom issued a statewide order to require Californians to wear masks in high-risk settings in hopes of curbing the spread of the virus.