WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives COVID-19, reopening update

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference Monday to give an update on California's response to the coronavirus pandemic.We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube Newsom's remarks come as the state is experiencing a significant rise in new COVID-19 cases.As of Monday morning, there were 173,824 confirmed cases of the virus and 5,495 deaths.Los Angeles County makes up nearly half of the state's case count.Last week, Newsom issued a statewide order to require Californians to wear masks in high-risk settings in hopes of curbing the spread of the virus.