WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives COVID-19, reopening update

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference Monday to give an update on California's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.

Newsom's remarks come as the state is experiencing a significant rise in new COVID-19 cases.

RELATED: Experts rate the risk of 12 common activities during COVID-19

As of Monday morning, there were 173,824 confirmed cases of the virus and 5,495 deaths.

Los Angeles County makes up nearly half of the state's case count.

Last week, Newsom issued a statewide order to require Californians to wear masks in high-risk settings in hopes of curbing the spread of the virus.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

