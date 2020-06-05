gavin newsom

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to hold press conference on racism in California

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to hold a press conference at noon Friday on racism and system injustice in California.

The governor has been meeting with "community, faith and youth leaders, small business owners and elected officials," according to his press office, and will be discussing "how we move forward as a state."

We last heard from Gov. Newsom on Monday, when he spoke emotionally about the need for action to fight systemic racism in California.

"So often we try to meet the moment with rhetoric. We feign resolve, we make a point to assert a new paradigm. And yet, over and over and over and over again we don't meet that next moment," Newsom said from a church in south Sacramento.

He went on to say, "We have to own up to some very difficult things. The black community is not responsible for what's happening in this country right now, we are. We are, our institutions over and over again, we are responsible we are accountable to this moment."

