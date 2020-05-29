Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 and the four phases of reopening Friday at noon.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.

RELATED: Everything we know about CA businesses opening and what comes next

The last time Newsom held a press briefing was Tuesday, when he announced the state was moving into Phase 3 of reopening. In most parts of the state, hair salons, barbershops, in-store retail shopping and dine-in restaurants can reopen with modifications.

RELATED: Mayor Breed reveals how, when San Francisco will reopen restaurants, stores and more in June

Newsom said new rules for the reopening summer camps and childcare facilities would be coming soon.

The governor also said sporting events, without live audiences, would be able to resume as early as the first week of June. However, the state hasn't yet offered guidance or exact timing.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeconomycoronaviruspoliticsreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
WATCH TODAY: Mayor London Breed gives update on SF reopening plan
'Education: A Bay Area Conversation'
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 1,094 new cases, 48 new deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Minnesota governor gives update after George Floyd death
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
WATCH TODAY: Mayor London Breed gives update on SF reopening plan
Sheriff says he won't enforce Sonoma County health order starting June 1
Trump calls George Floyd death 'shocking,' calls protesters 'thugs'
COVID-19 Diaries: Here's what life is like 2 months into shelter-in-place
Show More
Coronavirus updates: Marin County to announce changes to stay at home order
Officer accused in Floyd's death shot 2 in his career
'Education: A Bay Area Conversation'
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News