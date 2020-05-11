WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom releases guidelines to reopen dine-in restaurants, malls, offices in California

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced modifications to the statewide stay-at-home order Tuesday to allow more businesses to reopen, including dine-in restaurants and offices.Newsom said the state has also developed guidelines for office buildings to reopen if workers are not able to work remotely.Other businesses that may now start reopening include shopping malls (for pickup only), outdoor museums, botanical gardens, car washes, pet grooming service and dog walking services.Newsom emphasized the modifications to the stay-at-home order are being made at the state level, but local public health leaders can choose to move slower if they so choose.This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.