WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to unveil plan to treat mental illness, homelessness in CA

Gov. Newsom to unveil plan to treat mental illness, homelessness in CA

Gov. Newsom to unveil plan to treat mental illness, homelessness in CA

SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom will be in Santa Clara County on Thursday to unveil a new plan to treat mental illness and homelessness in California.

RELATED: New coalition promises new way to tackle homelessness in San Francisco

Specifics haven't been released, but the plan includes community-based care and support for those struggling with mental health and substance abuse.

Officials say many of those in need of care are experiencing homelessness.

