Napa residents encouraged by Newsom's visit, update on reopening California

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- While this was Governor Gavin Newsom's first COVID-19 trip to Napa, he certainly knew what to expect.

For weeks now, we've been hearing locals trying to balance the benefits of re-opening with the risks.

When the governor finished today, most of Napa sounded encouraged, despite vagaries.

"There is a reason we're here and that is the spirit of collaboration and cooperation," said Newsom.

In Napa, it sounded like a signal for hope that office buildings and dine-in restaurants might be opening as part of Phase 2, soon.

"I would say thumbs up. You turn everything back on," said long-time Napa resident Thayne Porlier.

That cannot happen soon enough in Napa.

COVID-19 has already cost them BottleRock. Where we would normally see sold out crowds this weekend, we found a coronavirus testing center, instead.

"It is a huge loss professionally and personally for people," said Michelle Knoll, an innkeeper.

Hotels and B&B's that should be overflowing are now empty.

"This could be the nail in the coffin here," said Jamie Cherry, who co-owns The Inn on First.

He has hung a "No Vacancy" sign on the front door. It keeps people from knocking until Napa does open up.

"My interpretation is that the governor is saying they are trying to move up the dates of the phases. But, until the wineries re-open it is not going to do us any good, really."

Wineries remain off the list, for now.

That is a continuing frustration for Tom Davies at V. Sattui because restaurants are likely to re-open first.

"What is the difference between sitting in a restaurant of having a glass of wine?" he asked.

At Sweetie Pies Bakery off of Main Street, owner Toni Chiappetta compared COVID-19 to floods, fires, earthquakes, and recessions. Pardon the pun, but COVID-19 takes the cake, she said.

Had Governor Newsom walked in, today, here is what would she have told him.

"I would say you did a fantastic job, but now we need to lessen up a little bit."

More TOP STORIES News