coronavirus pandemic

GM and Ford build breathing machines to help treat COVID-19 patients

DETROIT, Michigan -- General Motors says it has finished making 30,000 medical breathing machines for the U.S. government to help treat coronavirus patients.

RELATED: Trump seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators for coronavirus patients

EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump issued an order Friday that seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators for coronavirus patients under the Defense Production Act.



The Department of Health and Human Services contracted with GM to build the ventilators by Aug. 31 at a converted auto electronics plant in Kokomo, Indiana, at a cost of $489.4 million.

The machines were designed by Ventec Life Systems of the Seattle area. GM says Tuesday it has turned over control of the Kokomo operation to Ventec, which will continue to make ventilators there and in Bothell, Washington.

Earlier Ford announced it has finished making 50,000 ventilators for the government at a cost of $336 million. A portion of a factory near Detroit was converted to make the machines. It will now go back to producing auto parts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivemichiganindianamedicalcoronavirus helpcoronavirusautomotivecoronavirus outbreaknationalcoronavirus pandemicfordcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19general motorsface maskbusinessu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Gilroy man arrested for allegedly threatening top South Bay health official
What to look out for when holiday shopping in a pandemic
No in-person classes at Chico State due to COVID-19 infections
Here's what you should have in your 14-day COVID-19 quarantine kit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF mayor announces new reopening timeline
LIVE: Dr. Cody, Santa Clara Co. officials give update on COVID-19
Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
Gilroy man arrested for allegedly threatening top South Bay health official
MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Bay Area Assemblywoman goes viral for vote with newborn
Show More
Fauci talks schools, Trump, and vaccines on GMA
Merced County school teacher subjected to racial slurs during Zoom call, police say
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence 'domestic terrorism'
Uber to launch mask verification feature for riders
More TOP STORIES News