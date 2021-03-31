George Floyd

Death of George Floyd: What's happened so far in Derek Chauvin's murder trial

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd is expected to last about a month.

Though it only began March 29, the trial has already been fraught with emotional testimony from key witnesses.

Here are some of the major moments so far. Check back daily for updates to this story.

Keep in mind that during the trial, there may be video played as evidence that may include explicit language.

Day 1 - Prosecution gives opening statement: Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told jurors Chauvin "didn't let up, he didn't get up."
EMBED More News Videos

In his opening statement, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told jurors that Derek Chauvin "didn't let up, he didn't get up" even after George Floyd said 27 times that he couldn't breathe and went motionless. Watch part two here.



Day 1 - Defense gives opening statement: Attorney Eric Nelson argues Chauvin arrived to assist officers struggling to get Floyd into a squad car

EMBED More News Videos

In his opening statement, defense attorney Eric Nelson argued that Derek Chauvin arrived to assist other officers who were struggling to get George Floyd into a squad car as the crowd around them grew larger and more hostile.



Day 1 - Jurors shown witness video
EMBED More News Videos

The video of George Floyd gasping for breath was essentially Exhibit A as the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on his neck went on trial Monday.



Day 2 - Off-duty firefighter testifies: 'There was a man being killed' Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Hansen wept on the stand as she recalled being blocked from helping Floyd.
EMBED More News Videos

Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Hansen wept on the witness stand as she recalled how she was not allowed to give any medical assistance or tell the police what to do, such as administering chest compressions.



Full video: Off-duty firefighter cross-examined by defense
EMBED More News Videos

Watch as Genevieve Hansen, the firefighter who witnessed George Floyd's arrest, is cross-examined by the defense on Tuesday, March 30.



READ MORE: Derek Chauvin trial live coverage: Firefighter blocked from helping George Floyd returns to stand

Day 2 - Teen who recorded George Floyd video testifies: Darnella Frazier says Floyd was 'begging for his life'
EMBED More News Videos

Darnella Frazier, the teenager who shot the harrowing video of George Floyd under the knee of the Minneapolis police officer now charged in his death, testified Tuesday that she began recording because "it wasn't right, he was suffering, he was in pain."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotatrialmurdercourt casegeorge floydu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Firefighter blocked from helping George Floyd returns | Live trial coverage
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving
In Derek Chauvin trial, defense promises video evidence too
Jurors shown witness video at ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black Oakland homeowner shorted $155K in appraisal
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens
Firefighter blocked from helping George Floyd returns | Live trial coverage
UCSF doc explains why you shouldn't be worried about 4th wave
Is CA ready for COVID-19 vaccine expansion? Expert weighs in
Spring heat wave could break records in Bay Area
Napa Co. is staying in red tier after COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
New app feature allows for vaccination status-based dating
Alameda Co. joins orange tier: Here's what will change
Suspect arrested in attack on Asian American woman walking to NYC church
San Jose extends 'Al Fresco' program just before expiration
Oakland Zoo to start vaccinating their most at-risk animals
More TOP STORIES News