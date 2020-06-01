George Floyd

George Floyd's funeral set for Tuesday, June 9, in Houston

HOUSTON -- George Floyd's funeral is set to take place in Houston on Tuesday, June 9, as part of several events memorializing him across the country.

During a news conference that revealed findings of an independent autopsy backed by his family, it was announced that Floyd's viewing is set in Houston for Monday, June 8. His funeral service will take place in Houston the following day at 11 a.m. CT.

Additional memorials will take place at 1 p.m. local time Thursday in Minneapolis, where Floyd resided at the time of his death, and in North Carolina on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. No additional details about the services have been released.

Before the funeral announcement, Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center outside Houston posted a flyer on Facebook with a picture of Floyd and indication of plans coming this week.



Just before that, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Floyd will be laid to rest in the southeast Texas city.

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis after Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on neck as the man was handcuffed. Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprotestgeorge floydu.s. & worldfuneralpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Bay Area officers kneel in solidarity with protesters
Gov. Newsom briefs California on protests, COVID-19
George Floyd updates: More Bay Area cities issue curfews
LA County, city declare Monday curfew after chaotic protests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom briefs California on protests, COVID-19
LIST: Bay Area cities that have implemented curfews
VIDEO: Mayor Breed delivers powerful message at SF protest
SFPD plans to be out in full force Monday night, chief says
Family-ordered autopsy: George Floyd died of asphyxia
Trump calls governors 'weak,' urges crackdown on protests
Clean up underway in Walnut Creek as police brace for more looting
Show More
Watch George Floyd protests live: Demonstrations, briefings planned in San Francisco Bay Area
LA County, city declare Monday curfew after chaotic protests
State Superintendent speaks on racism in CA schools
George Floyd updates: More Bay Area cities issue curfews
Fires, looting erupt as vandals strike East Bay businesses
More TOP STORIES News