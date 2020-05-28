VIDEO: Minneapolis Park Police release bodycam footage near George Floyd's in-custody death

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Park Police released bodycam footage from one of its officers on Wednesday after questions were raised about the presence of one of its cars at the scene of the George Floyd arrest.

"Based on a review of the body-worn camera footage, which is being released to demonstrate the vantage point of the Park Police officer, the Park Police officer was not in a location to witness or intervene in the MPD incident," a news release said.

The heavily-redacted bodycam footage shows the park police officer on the scene near the Floyd arrest. The arrest was carried out by the Minnesota Police Department.

RELATED: Violent protests rock Minneapolis for 2nd straight night over in-custody death

According to Park Police Chief Jason Ohotto, his department received a request for assistance from the MPD at approximately 8:10 pm on Monday, about 10 minutes after MPD's initial response to the scene.

The video shows the officer monitoring the people who were in Floyd's car. Their identities are not revealed.

A park police officer can be heard telling the individuals not to interfere with the car and stay on the sidewalk until the arrest is complete, according to KSTP.

"Just stay put, alright, until my partners and them are done over there and they can figure things out. We'll figure things out alright," an officer says. "Right now, we're grabbing an ambulance for your buddy."

Floyd, a black man, was seen on another video gasping for breath during an arrest in which an officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes. In the footage, Floyd pleads that he cannot breathe and slowly stops talking and moving.

Storyful and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotablack lives mattercaught on tapecaught on videou.s. & worldman killeddeath in custodypolice brutalitycaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Breed gives update on SF reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
When will we see a second wave of COVID-19 cases?
Violent protests rock Minneapolis for 2nd straight night
WATCH TODAY: 'Education: A Bay Area Conversation'
Mayor: Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged
George Floyd: Victim in police encounter had started new life
Show More
46 DMV offices reopen across CA amid coronavirus pandemic
Tips for making mask-wearing more comfortable in summer heat
41 million have lost jobs since COVID-19 hit, but layoffs slow
AccuWeather forecast: Day 4, last hot day
Coronavirus updates: Free walk-thru COVID-19 testing site reopens in SF
More TOP STORIES News