WATCH LIVE: George Floyd protest moves through San Jose streets after shutting down Hwy 101

SAN JOSE (KGO) -- A large group protesting the death of George Floyd have clashed with police after shutting down Highway 101 in San Jose Friday afternoon.

SKY7 was above the crowd of more than 100 people as it brought southbound traffic to a standstill near Santa Clara Street around 3 p.m.

VIDEO: Highlights from George Floyd protest that stopped Hwy 101 in SJ
SKY7 was above as demonstrators shut down Highway 101 in San Jose to protest the death of George Floyd.



As cars attempted to pass the group, some protesters and drivers got into an altercation. In one situation, a protester smashed the back window of a blue Mustang.

VIDEO: George Floyd protester smash window of car on Highway 101
As cars attempted to pass the group, some protesters and drivers got into an altercation. In one situation, a protester smashed the back window of a blue Mustang.



However, there were moments of solidarity.



Then around 4:30 p.m. the group began to walk off the freeway and started to head back towards downtown San Jose. As protesters made their way down Santa Clara Street San Jose police officers followed behind them in what appeared to be protective gear.

VIDEO: George Floyd protesters march through downtown San Jose
A group protesting the death of George Floyd march through downtown San Jose on Friday, May 29, 2020.



Once the group made it to where the demonstration originally started they turned back around and head towards the freeway again. That's when they were met by officers and a tense standoff began.

At one point, a protester charged at officers and began to throw punches. The demonstrator was grabbed by several officers and taken into custody.

As the situation began to escalate SJPD announced demonstrators needed to disperse, however, that did not happen.

Officers then began firing tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowd.

Video of Floyd's death showing an officer kneeling on his neck for at least eight minutes while he was handcuffed and face down on the ground has sparked nationwide protests.
VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: George Floyd dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck
VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: The video that was shared online shows the man pleading that he couldn't breathe while bystanders demand the cop move his knee.



Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
