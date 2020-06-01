George Floyd

Watch George Floyd protests live: Demonstrations, briefings planned in San Francisco Bay Area

ABC7 News is bringing you coverage of live Bay Area protests, including press conferences from public officials updating residents on the demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Watch the live events in the media player above at their scheduled times, and click here to watch ABC7 News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

MONDAY SCHEDULE


4:30 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 News
10:30 a.m.:State Superintendent Tony Thurmond holds a briefing to address the death of George Floyd
11 a.m.: San Francisco's Kneeling 4 Justice in Honor of George Floyd, per Facebook event (check back to watch live)
11 a.m.: Vacaville protest planned, per a Facebook event (check back to watch live)
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on demonstrations across CA (check back to watch live)
12 p.m. Oakland's We Can't Breathe Caravan, per Facebook event (check back to watch live)
4 p.m.: Oakland Tech student-led protest planned, per Facebook event (check back to watch live)
4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.: ABC7 News
6 p.m.: ABC7 News
11 p.m.: ABC7 News

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
