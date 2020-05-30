WATCH LIVE: George Floyd protest happening now in San Francisco's UN Plaza

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A protest related to the death George Floyd is happening Saturday afternoon at the UN Plaza in San Francisco.
This protest follows massive nationwide protests Friday night in response to Floyd's death, including in Oakland.
The protest left significant damage in the streets of Oakland with many storefronts destroyed and windows shattered.
RELATED: George Floyd death: Oakland protest ends in flames, dozens detained, storefronts damaged
Floyd died Monday in Minneapolis.
Video shows police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck until he became motionless.
The police officer was arrested Friday on murder and manslaughter charges in connection to Floyd's death.
