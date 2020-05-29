WATCH LIVE: George Floyd protesters clash with San Jose police after shutting down Highway 101

SAN JOSE (KGO) -- A large group protesting the death of George Floyd clashed with police after shutting down Highway 101 in San Jose Friday afternoon.

VIDEO: Highlights from George Floyd protest that stopped Hwy 101 in SJ
EMBED More News Videos

Highway 101 shut down, tear gas and kneeling like Colin Kaepernick. Here's a look at demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd in San Jose.



The demonstration, which started out as a peaceful protest, began to escalate around 5:30 p.m. when officers and protesters got into a tense standoff near downtown.

At one point, a protester charged at officers and began punching one of them. Several officers grabbed the demonstrator and quickly took him into custody.


Police officers announced the group needed to disperse. When that didn't happen officers began to shoot tear gas, rubber pullets and flash-bangs into the crowd which sent protesters running.

However, in a profound moment, some demonstrators returned and took a knee in front of police.

VIDEO: Protesters take a knee in front of San Jose police
EMBED More News Videos

George Floyd protestors take a knee in front of police after demonstration escalates near downtown San Jose.



In an interview with ABC7, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo called the video of Floyd's death was "horrific" and sent a message to those protesting.

"Anger and peaceful protests will always be appropriate responses to injustice, but violence will never be and we're going to ensure that it's not violent," said Mayor Liccardo.

VIDEO: San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo says George Floyd footage was 'horrific,' condones protests

EMBED More News Videos

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo says protests are an appropriate response to the "injustice" of George Floyd, and that he couldn't even watch full, "horrific" video.



In an effort to help SJPD with this protest, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office send it was sending extra resources.

"We do want people to exercise their First Amendment rights, but to do so peacefully," said Sgt. Mike Lowe during an interview with ABC7.

Liccardo confirmed to ABC7 that one police officer was hurt during the protest.

The extent of the officer's injuries is unknown.

He said fireworks and objects have been thrown toward officers during the protest.

The mayor said officers won't tolerate violence, nor should they.

EMBED More News Videos

In an interview with ABC7, Mayor Sam Liccardo discusses police response to the George Floyd protests.



"My job is to let the professionals do their job," Liccardo said.

Police understand what their job is - to do everything possible and make sure no one gets hurt, he said.

"I have a lot of confidence in them," Liccardo continued.

The San Jose mayor recognized the sadness many are feeling over Floyd's death.

"My heart is with those who express sadness for the death of George Floyd and their outrage for the injustice," Liccardo told ABC7.

VIDEO: George Floyd protester smash window of car on Highway 101
EMBED More News Videos

As cars attempted to pass the group, some protesters and drivers got into an altercation. In one situation, a protester smashed the back window of a blue Mustang.



Earlier on Friday, the group walked onto Highway 101 shutting down southbound traffic.

As cars attempted to pass the group, some protesters and drivers got into an altercation. In one situation, a protester smashed the back window of a blue Mustang.

Although there were moments of violence, there were also moments of solidarity,


Video of Floyd's death showing an officer kneeling on his neck for at least eight minutes while he was handcuffed and face down on the ground has sparked nationwide protests.

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: George Floyd dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck
EMBED More News Videos

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: The video that was shared online shows the man pleading that he couldn't breathe while bystanders demand the cop move his knee.


Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown san joseprotestgeorge floydu.s. & worldman killedpolice officerdeath in custodyinvestigationdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
WATCH: UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals president discusses reopening of summer camps, child care
Kaepernick funding legal representation for George Floyd protesters in Minneapolis
Working from home? Your boss can track what you're doing.
Mayor London Breed, health officer detail San Francisco reopening plan, face covering requirement
Gov. Newsom gets emotional, talks racism and COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: Marin Co. allows outdoor retail, office space, outdoor dining to reopen on June 1
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
Oakland police stand with George Floyd protesters, but won't allow violence
When you were sick in January, it probably wasn't COVID-19
Trump says US to cut ties with WHO, sanction China
More TOP STORIES News