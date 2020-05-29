WATCH LIVE: George Floyd protesters clash with San Jose police after shutting down Highway 101

VIDEO: Highlights from George Floyd protest that stopped Hwy 101 in SJ
The demonstration, which started out as a peaceful protest, began to escalate around 5:30 p.m. when officers and protesters got into a tense standoff near downtown.
At one point, a protester charged at officers and began punching one of them. Several officers grabbed the demonstrator and quickly took him into custody.
SKY7 was overhead as a fight broke out between a demonstrator and police during a #GeorgeFloyd protest in San Jose. Live coverage here: https://t.co/X0t9xTE2ZQ pic.twitter.com/9y3fipnbHM— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) May 30, 2020
Police officers announced the group needed to disperse. When that didn't happen officers began to shoot tear gas, rubber pullets and flash-bangs into the crowd which sent protesters running.
However, in a profound moment, some demonstrators returned and took a knee in front of police.
VIDEO: Protesters take a knee in front of San Jose police
In an interview with ABC7, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo called the video of Floyd's death was "horrific" and sent a message to those protesting.
"Anger and peaceful protests will always be appropriate responses to injustice, but violence will never be and we're going to ensure that it's not violent," said Mayor Liccardo.
VIDEO: San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo says George Floyd footage was 'horrific,' condones protests
In an effort to help SJPD with this protest, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office send it was sending extra resources.
"We do want people to exercise their First Amendment rights, but to do so peacefully," said Sgt. Mike Lowe during an interview with ABC7.
Liccardo confirmed to ABC7 that one police officer was hurt during the protest.
The extent of the officer's injuries is unknown.
He said fireworks and objects have been thrown toward officers during the protest.
The mayor said officers won't tolerate violence, nor should they.
"My job is to let the professionals do their job," Liccardo said.
Police understand what their job is - to do everything possible and make sure no one gets hurt, he said.
"I have a lot of confidence in them," Liccardo continued.
The San Jose mayor recognized the sadness many are feeling over Floyd's death.
"My heart is with those who express sadness for the death of George Floyd and their outrage for the injustice," Liccardo told ABC7.
VIDEO: George Floyd protester smash window of car on Highway 101
Earlier on Friday, the group walked onto Highway 101 shutting down southbound traffic.
As cars attempted to pass the group, some protesters and drivers got into an altercation. In one situation, a protester smashed the back window of a blue Mustang.
Although there were moments of violence, there were also moments of solidarity,
A moment of solidarity between a driver and demonstrator on Highway 101 in San Jose as they shook hands and peacefully walked away from each other. Live coverage of the #GeorgeFloyd protest here: https://t.co/BYYqPQiTb5 pic.twitter.com/vzsdCqielL— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) May 29, 2020
Video of Floyd's death showing an officer kneeling on his neck for at least eight minutes while he was handcuffed and face down on the ground has sparked nationwide protests.
VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: George Floyd dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.