George Floyd

"Take a knee with us!": Officers in Napa, Santa Cruz and Benicia kneel is solidarity with protesters

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some police officers are kneeling alongside protesters as demonstrations continue in response to the death of George Floyd.

RELATED: George Floyd Protests: Santa Cruz police chief takes knee alongside peaceful protesters

Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged with third-degree murder in connection with the death of Floyd, had his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, according to court documents.

Video of Chauvin pinning Floyd to the ground went viral, sparking widespread protests in Minnesota and across the country.

As tensions escalated between police and protesters over the weekend, some members of law enforcement showed solidarity with demonstrators by kneeling alongside them.

Pictures and video of officers in Santa Cruz, Napa, Benicia and other cities joining demonstrators, spread across social media.

One powerful image shows Santa Cruz Police Chief Andy Mills and Santa Cruz Mayor Justin Cummings taking part in peaceful protest Saturday.

"SCPD is fully supportive of peaceful protests @CityofSantaCruz and we always keep them safe," the Santa Cruz Police Department tweeted. "Hundreds gathered on Pacific Ave in #SantaCruz, taking a knee together in memory of George Floyd & bringing attention to police violence against Black people."

Napa Chief Robert Plummer also joined protesters Sunday. A photo shared by the department shows Chief Plummer down on one knee and meeting with demonstrators. The department wrote: "we are with you." Police say the demonstration at Main and Third street was peaceful.

In Benicia, protesters chanted "take a knee with us" and officers did. They joined in a moment of silence for Floyd. They then shook hands with some of the protesters.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
