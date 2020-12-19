Society

George Floyd featured on cover of National Geographic

By Mycah Hatfield
HOUSTON, Texas -- Third Ward native George Floyd graced the cover of the National Geographic's latest edition.

The January 2021 issue features "71 Photos from an Unforgettable Year".

The photo on the cover shows Floyd's face with the words "BLM" projected onto a monument of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, that is covered in graffiti in Richmond, Va.

Travis Cains, who called Floyd his "little brother", was speechless when he saw the cover.

Cains said Floyd deserved to be on the cover and referred to him as a sacrificial lamb.

"It is what is meant," Cains said. "He was God sent. On a national scale. That is one of the biggest I've seen."

He said National Geographic putting Black people on a stage like they did is "beautiful".

Seven months after Floyd's death, and Cains said he's not shocked that his brother is still making headlines.

He said he, along with Floyd's family and others, are continuing to fight to get justice and to make it known that what happened was wrong.

"He always said he would make it to (be) something," Cains said. "We never did know what it was, but he was the sacrificial lamb, so you would expect something like that."

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonblack lives mattergeorge floydu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Apple to temporarily close all CA stores due to COVID-19 case surge
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Should a 'vaccine passport' be required?
Nearly 1M in CA may have to pay back some unemployment benefits
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
Man shot, killed outside Wells Fargo bank in San Mateo
COVID vaccine: Wealthy patients offering to pay to cut in line
Show More
SFUSD students will not be returning to classrooms Jan. 25
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
Trump downplays Russia in first comments on cyberattack
Here's how Pixar's 1st Black lead character came to be
Couple transforms their home into life-size gingerbread house
More TOP STORIES News