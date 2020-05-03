Society

George W. Bush encourages unity in rare public message

Former President George W. Bush delivered a message Saturday on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, invoking inspiration while asking Americans to put aside their differences.

The three-minute video was a rare public commentary from the former president, who led the country during another crisis: The September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.



"Following 9/11, I saw a great nation rise as one to honor the brave, to grieve with the grieving and to embrace unavoidable new duties," Bush said. "I have no doubt, none at all, that this spirit of service and sacrifice is alive and well in America."

The former president's message is part of a project called, "The Call to Unite," a livestreaming event led by Tim Shriver, who is chairman of Special Olympics. Former presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton have also recorded videos for the project, which also includes messages from Shiver, Oprah Winfrey, and dozens of others.
