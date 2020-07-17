Georgia teen and instructor both die in skydiving accident

THOMASTON, Ga. -- A Georgia teen's first skydive ended in tragedy.

Jeanna Triplicata, 18, and her instructor -- 35-year-old Nick Esposito -- both died in an accident on Sunday.

They were performing a tandem jump in Thomaston, Georgia.

The sheriff's office said the primary parachute didn't open and the emergency chute was not completely deployed.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

16-year-old left with 40 puncture wounds after fighting off shark at North Carolina beach

Triplicata was celebrating graduating from high school.

Her parents and siblings were at the site of the dive when the accident happened.

The sheriff's office is still investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiaskydiverteen killed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sonoma Raceway driver explains why mask regulation is unsafe
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Newsom announces which CA school districts can reopen in the fall
Coronavirus testing backlog continues as state issues new guidelines
Pelosi calls for FBI investigation into Vallejo officer's fatal shooting of Sean Monterrosa
WATCH SATURDAY: Chefs, food banks join ABC7's Give Where You Live Food Drive
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Tackle DIY projects with help of a 'virtual handyman'
Parents, teachers react to Newsom's school plan
Census workers will soon visit homes to finish 2020 count
East Bay school district drops hybrid reopening plan due to case surge
What is the pandemic doing to Bay Area traffic where you live, work and drive?
More TOP STORIES News