Get help with improving our schools

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Every child has the right to enter a safe learning environment where they can thrive. Yet so many students still feel afraid and unprepared. Too many teachers fight for better classroom conditions. The local resources here can help parents, kids, and educators keep conversations going. Together we can all help make Bay Area schools better.
This list will keep growing, so if you know of a resource we've missed, scroll to to the bottom of this page to make a suggestion.
Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund
Donations raised here will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb 14, 2018.
https://www.gofundme.com/stonemandouglasvictimsfund
Safe School Helpline
The Helpline is a 24/7 communication service that provides children with the opportunity to anonymously report wrongdoing, bullying, and negative issues that would impede the learning process. They also empower school administrators to make proactive decisions.
Phone: 800-325-4381 or 614-760-2820
http://www.schoolhelpline.com/
American Red Cross - Disaster Distress Hotline
24/7 counseling or support available to address the needs of vulnerable people during and after a disaster.
Phone: 1-800-985-5990
Text: "TalkWithUs" to 66746
http://www.redcross.org/get-help/disaster-relief-and-recovery-services/recovering-emotionally#Emotional-Responses
The Coalition to Support Grieving Students
The Coalition's purpose is to create and share a set of industry-endorsed resources that will empower school communities across America in the ongoing support of their grieving students. They have created Crisis & Special Circumstances Modules which have resource for death and school crisis and talking with children.
Phone: 877-53-NCSCB (2722)
https://grievingstudents.org/
The National Child Traumatic Stress Network
Established to improve access to care, treatment, and services for traumatized children and adolescents exposed to traumatic events. Their page offers descriptive summaries of some of the clinical treatments, mental health interventions, and other trauma-informed service approaches.
Phone: 310-235-2633
http://www.nctsn.org/
The National School Safety Center (NSSC)
NSSC provides school communities and their school safety partners with quality information, resources, consultation, and training services.
Phone: 805-373-9977
http://www.schoolsafety.us/
National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) - TIPS FOR PARENTS & TEACHERS
NASP works to advance effective practices to improve students' learning, behavior, and mental health. They have resources and publications for talking to children about violence: tips for parents and teachers
http://www.nasponline.org/resources-and-publications/resources/school-safety-and-crisis/talking-to-children-about-violence-tips-for-parents-and-teachers
Safe and Sound Schools
Created by the parents, educators, and community members of Newton, CT, after the tragedy at Sandy Hook in 2012. They have created an extensive resource library, share inspiring ideas on how to make schools safer, and a variety of helpful toolkits.
https://www.safeandsoundschools.org/
California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES)
Direct and easy access to pertinent emergency preparedness information and resources as they relate to schools throughout California and the nation.
http://www.caloes.ca.gov/cal-oes-divisions/planning-preparedness/school-emergency-planning-safety
San Mateo County Office of Education
They've created guidelines and local resources regarding "Parents and School Safety."
http://www.smcoe.org/parents-and-students/school-safety/
San Francisco Unified School District
They are continually planning and updating both their Crisis Plan and Emergency Operations Plan.
http://www.sfusd.edu/en/safety-and-emergency-plan/student-safety-and-parent-notification.html
http://www.sfusd.edu/en/safety-and-emergency-plan/overview.html
Kara
Located in Palo Alto, Kara provides comprehensive grief support, crisis intervention and education to individuals and communities facing the difficult realities of death and dying. They host Camp Erin: a free, weekend grief camp designed for children ages 6-17 who have experienced the death of a family member or friend.
https://kara-grief.org/
Safe Routes to School (San Francisco)
Works toward making walking and bicycling to school safer and more accessible for children.
http://www.sfsaferoutes.org/
American Psychological Association
Their Psychology Help Center is an online consumer resource featuring information related to psychological issues affecting daily physical and emotional well-being. Their help center has articles discussing how to help children manage distress in the aftermath of a shooting.
http://www.apa.org/helpcenter/aftermath.aspx
The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP)
Promotes the healthy development of children, adolescents, and families through advocacy, education, and research. They have resources in areas such as Firearms and Children, Children and Guns (AACAP Policy Statement), Grief and Children.
https://www.aacap.org/AACAP/Latest_News/2014/Talking_to_Children_About_Violence.aspx
Child Mind Institute
An independent national nonprofit organization which provides clinical centers, services, resources and programs. They have free, multilingual downloads for classroom management techniques, common concerns and tips for families and trauma resources.
https://childmind.org/article/helping-children-cope-frightening-news/
Scholastic
The publisher and educational materials supplier has created a collection page called "Resources for Responding to Violence and Tragedy- Expert advice for teachers and parents on reassuring children after disturbing events."
https://www.scholastic.com/teachers/collections/teaching-content/resources-responding-violence-and-tragedy/
Morningside Center for Teaching Social Responsibility
National organization that partners with educators to create collaborative, effective, and equitable classrooms, help young people and adults learn the social and emotional skills, and provide guidelines with helpful suggestions for discussing upsetting issues in the news.
http://morningsidecenter.org/teachable-moment
The National Education Association: Healthy Futures Improving Schools, Improving life
They create engaging, research-based resources for all school employees. They offer a variety of user-friendly resources appropriate for families and school employees in areas such as school safety, mental health, and wellness.
http://healthyfutures.nea.org/get-informed/school-safety/
Office for Victims of Crime (OVC)
OVC administers the Crime Victims Fund (Known simply as "The Fund"), which is financed by fines and penalties paid by convicted federal offenders, not from tax dollars. They raise awareness about victims' issues, promote compliance with victims' rights laws, and provides training and technical assistance and publications and products to victim assistance professionals.
https://ovc.gov/pubs/mvt-toolkit/victim-assistance.html
Crisis Management Institute
Their services include free resources, on site crisis response, trauma intervention and violence prevention at the time of need anywhere in the world, as well as training and technical assistance in planning and development stages
http://www.cmionline.com/free-resources/
National Center for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
The National Center for PTSD is dedicated to research and education on trauma and PTSD. They work to assure that the latest research findings help those exposed to trauma.
https://www.ptsd.va.gov/
Challenge Day
It provides youth and their communities with experiential programs that demonstrate the possibility of love and connection through the celebration of diversity, truth and full expression.
https://www.challengeday.org/
Sesame Workshop: "When Families Grieve" - A Guide for Parents & Caregivers
This bilingual kit uses the power of Elmo and the Sesame Street Muppets to support grieving families. It includes the Muppets, and stories of families coping with the death of a parent; a parent/caregiver guide
http://www.sesamestreet.org/sites/default/files/media_folders/Media%20Root/Grief_CaregiverGuide.pdf
The Shared Grief Project
They share the stories of individuals who have experienced a major loss at an early age and have gone on to live healthy, happy and successful lives. They also have resources and guides online.
http://sharedgrief.org/
The National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement (NCSCB)
NCSCB at the USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work is dedicated to helping schools support their students through crisis and loss through free immediate technical assistance and training to schools and communities that are responding to crises, free education materials, guidelines and resources.
https://www.schoolcrisiscenter.org/
The Moyer Foundation
The mission is to provide comfort, hope and healing to children and families affected by grief and addiction. They have the largest national bereavement program for youth grieving the death of a significant person in their lives.
https://moyerfoundation.org/camps-programs/camp-erin/
California Safe Schools Coalition
Protecting students from discrimination and harassment based on actual and perceived sexual orientation and gender identity.
http://www.casafeschools.org/
Cal State AAA School Safety Patrol
Empowers tudents with the tools and experiences to be leaders on campus and in society.
https://schoolsafety.calstate.aaa.com/
