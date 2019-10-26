Geyserville evacuees brace for the worst from the Kincade Fire, new evacuations for Healdsburg, Windsor

Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbit says "tonight could be a repeat" of the October 2017 North Bay fires.
The latest update from CAL FIRE is John Kincade Road and Burned Mountain Road, northeast of Geyserville in Sonoma County is 25,455 acres burned and 10 percent contained.
ABC7 News reporter, Kate Larsen, will have an update on what residents need to know.
In the North Bay, the destructive Kincade Fire continues its rampage in Sonoma County. It has scorched 23,700 acres- more than double from Thursday night.
The fire is only 5-percent contained as crews race against mother nature- the winds are expected to pick up Saturday night.
RELATED: Smoke smell grows stronger in San Francisco Bay Area due to Sonoma County wildfire
So far, 21 homes have been destroyed and several communities have been warned that they need to be ready to evacuate and should be prepared to leave.
An evacuation warning has been issued for Cobb Mountain and some surrounding communities in Lake County. Those residents living in the Adams Springs, Hobergs, Cobb, Whispering Pines, Gifford Springs, Anderson Springs and those residents living on Ford Flat Road and Socrates Mine Road are impacted.
Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate, including all of Geyserville. An evacuation warning has also been issued for northern Healdsburg. Evacuations are ordered for east of Geyserville in the areas of Geysers Road to Highway 128, Alexander Mountain Road, Cloverdale Geysers Road, Pine Flat Road, and Red Winery Road. There is no sign that the evacuation order will be lifted anytime soon.
Friday night, CAL FIRE issued new evacuation orders for areas in Sonoma County that include residents on Ida Clayton Reed, (which includes residents on Ida Clayton Road) North to Highland Ranch Road at Canipbel Road, East of the 101 between Asti Road and Alexander Valley Road, to the Mendocino and Lake County Line. including Lakeview Reed and extending South along the Lake and Sonoma County Line to Ida Clayton Road.
Ferocious and unexpected, fast-moving flames threatened the lives of Pine Flat Rd. residents.
#KincadeFire 🔥| Latest from @CALFIRE_PIO:— Luz Peña (@LuzPenaABC7) October 26, 2019
▪️Fire has spread to 23,700 acres
▪️5% contained
▪️All evacuation orders are still in place
▪️49 structures destroyed
▪️No reports of fatalities or injuries
More details:⬇️https://t.co/ii2AxBK5wZ@abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/RMWFK493Xk
"It's hitting me because the fire is now blazing down our mountain and there is no way that our house is still there. It's impossible," said Geyserville resident, Ramona Hall.
Ramona Hall and her 10-year-old daughter Mariah are part of nearly 2,000 people ordered to evacuate. Eight years ago their home was burned by another wildfire.
RELATED: Smoke from Kincade Fire could pose health hazards across San Francisco Bay Area
"I'm just scared because this has happened before and I feel like all of our lives are in danger and I feel bad for all the people that have lost their homes," said Mariah Hall.
On her mind her horse that was rescued by CAL FIRE this morning and a tiny family member she was surprised to hear her mom was able to take.
"I don't know how much stuff she got but all I'm hoping is that most of my stuff is there. We got the hamster. Oh, thank God. Yeah, my hamster Gizmo I was just worried sick that he was going to die in the fire," said Mariah Hall.
CAL FIRE confirmed there are 49 structures that have been destroyed including 21 homes and 28 outbuildings. Extreme fire behavior is expected with gusty winds picking up Saturday night into Sunday.
"CAL FIRE obviously looks at fires regionally so we have staffing patterns and additional staffing statewide at the moment. It's all hands on deck for an event of this size," said CAL FIRE Division Chief, Jonathan Cox.
RELATED: Airbnb hosts offering free housing for Kincade Fire evacuees, relief workers
There are 1,300 firefighters from across the state are battling the flames from the air and ground.
We asked CAL FIRE Division Chief Jonathan Cox to show us the most problematic area. Cox pointed to the low countryside where the terrain is steep.
"We literally have crews of 15 people cutting line with their hands, chainsaw, tools and actually scraping down to the dirt to place a physical line between the fire and the unburned fuel," said Cox.
There are a total of 50 officers patrolling Geyserville to prevent looting. No reports of fatalities or injuries at this time.
Get the latest developments on the Kincade Fire here.