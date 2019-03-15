ghost ship fire

Oakland Ghost Ship case to go forward as scheduled after lead prosecutor resigns

These are the two men charged criminally in the Ghost Ship fire that killed 36. Founder Derick Almena is pictured on the left and Max Harris is on the right.

By Thomas M. Rizza
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Prosecutors in the Ghost Ship case said they're prepared to go forward with proceedings as scheduled following the sudden resignation of Deputy District Attorney David Lim, one of the lead attorneys for the prosecution.

Suspects Derek Ion Almena and Max Harris appeared in court Friday. The prosecution and defense for Harris filed motions of continuance. Attorneys representing Almena did not file.

Attorneys for both sides handed the judge a draft questionnaire to begin jury selection. The questionnaire includes an additional page that ensures jurors selected have not and will not read media reports about the case, which is currently under gag order. Attorneys for Harris and Almena also requested the court allow the defendants to wear civilian clothes to the trial.

Harris and Almena face 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the 36 people that died in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire in December 2016.

The two sides are to agree on the questionnaire by next Friday. Jury selection will begin in April.

