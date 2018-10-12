GHOST SHIP FIRE

Ghost Ship fire suspects due back in court

The lawyers for Ghost Ship fire defendant Derick Almena will be back in court to reinstate a previous plea deal.

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Almena and another man are charged in the Oakland fire that killed 36 people two years ago.

Derick Almena's attorney says his client feels cheated by the judge's decision. It was a new judge, the judge who had been on the case couldn't be there for the hearing to approve the plea deal.

RELATED: Judge sets April 2 trial date in Oakland Ghost Ship Fire case

Derick Almena was ready to plead no contest to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in exchange for 9 years in prison.

The judge who was filling in shocked the court and rejected the plea agreement. Almena's lawyers argue if they knew he was going to reject the deal, they never would have agreed to let the judge fill in.

RELATED: Father of young Ghost Ship Fire victim: 'No way' defendants aren't guilty

Almena rented that warehouse known as the Ghost Ship and hosted the concert the night of the fire.

The judge rejected the deal because he said Almena didn't seem remorseful. Almena told ABC7 News he has felt remorse since the fire happened almost two years ago.

For for full coverage on the investigation into Oakland's deadly Ghost Ship Fire, visit this page.

VIDEO: Remembering the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire victims
Take a moment to remember the creative souls we lost in the Ghost Ship Fire.

