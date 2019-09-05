OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The jury in the Ghost Ship criminal trial resumed its deliberations Thursday morning after having a key piece of testimony read back to them, that of an Oakland Fire Captain who visited the warehouse two years before the 2016 fire that killed 36 people.
RELATED: Ghost Ship jury asking to re-hear fire captain's testimony
Captain George Freelen initially testified in May that he was inside the Ghost Ship after a September 2014 arson fire outside. Freelen said he thought the fire load was heavy, but was assured by defendant Derick Almena that no one lived there.
In a brief hearing, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson officially denied a defense motion for a mistrial. The lawyers are bound by a gag order, but at least one of the mistrial motions is based on misconduct that prompted three jurors to be removed from the panel last month.
Almena's attorney Tony Serra told reporters that filing a mistrial motion is laying the groundwork for a possible appeal if his client is found guilty.
TIMELINE: How the investigation into the deadly Ghost Ship fire unfolded
"We're lawyers and we have to preserve appellate issues," explained Serra. "If there's a conviction, these mistrial issues under seal will become public, will be litigated at the appellate court and could form the basis of a reversal."
There was some concern that the jury would be unable to deliberate next week due to juror vacations, but now it appears they will be able to meet, except for a possible day off on September 11.
See more stories and videos related to the Ghost Ship fire.
Ghost Ship Trial: Jury deliberates as judge denies mistrial motion
GHOST SHIP FIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More