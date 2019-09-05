ghost ship fire

Ghost Ship Trial: Jury deliberates as judge denies mistrial motion

An empty courtroom is pictured in a sketch as jurors continue deliberations in the Ghost Ship Trial. (Vicki Behringer)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The jury in the Ghost Ship criminal trial resumed its deliberations Thursday morning after having a key piece of testimony read back to them, that of an Oakland Fire Captain who visited the warehouse two years before the 2016 fire that killed 36 people.

RELATED: Ghost Ship jury asking to re-hear fire captain's testimony

Captain George Freelen initially testified in May that he was inside the Ghost Ship after a September 2014 arson fire outside. Freelen said he thought the fire load was heavy, but was assured by defendant Derick Almena that no one lived there.

In a brief hearing, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson officially denied a defense motion for a mistrial. The lawyers are bound by a gag order, but at least one of the mistrial motions is based on misconduct that prompted three jurors to be removed from the panel last month.

Almena's attorney Tony Serra told reporters that filing a mistrial motion is laying the groundwork for a possible appeal if his client is found guilty.

TIMELINE: How the investigation into the deadly Ghost Ship fire unfolded

"We're lawyers and we have to preserve appellate issues," explained Serra. "If there's a conviction, these mistrial issues under seal will become public, will be litigated at the appellate court and could form the basis of a reversal."

There was some concern that the jury would be unable to deliberate next week due to juror vacations, but now it appears they will be able to meet, except for a possible day off on September 11.

See more stories and videos related to the Ghost Ship fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandghost ship firecourt casedeadly firejury duty
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GHOST SHIP FIRE
Verdict reached in deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire trial
WATCH IN 60: 'Emily Doe' revealed, Ghost Ship jury testimony request, bridges going cashless
Ghost Ship Jury asking to re-hear fire captain's testimony
Ghost Ship jury resumes deliberations - but for how long?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Verdict reached in deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire trial
TIMELINE: How the Ghost Ship fire investigation unfolded
Big rig carrying live chickens overturns on I-80 in San Pablo
Oakland Raiders to suspend Antonio Brown, ESPN reports
Tracks reopen after Caltrain fatally strikes person in SF
AccuWeather Forecast: Misty morning today
WATCH IN 60: No more cash tolls, chickens on I-80, phone numbers of FB users found
Show More
Statewide manhunt underway after Merced Co. detective shot
California Senate OKs expansion of 'red flag' gun law
Bay Area bridges to get rid of all cash lanes
Can Facebook Dating tackle your love life?
Medical professionals arrested in healthcare fraud investigation
More TOP STORIES News