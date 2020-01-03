Video shows giant worm burying itself in sand

PORT PHILLIP BAY, Victoria (KGO) -- No, this video is not set on loop. It's just a really long worm, spotted off the coast of Australia.Jules Casey, a marine photography enthusiast based near Port Phillip Bay, Victoria, captured video of a giant worm burying itself in the sand."Can you guess how long this worm is?" posted Casey on Instagram.The video goes on for nearly 30 seconds before you finally the worm's tail."It's a Spoon Worm .... Google Ikeda taenioides if you don't believe me," added Casey.According to the Berkeley's Museum of Paleontology, there are only about 150 species of echiurans known today.