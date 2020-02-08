2020 Giants FanFest at Oracle Park happening Saturday

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and just like past years, players, coaches and other Giants VIPs will be signing autographs throughout the ballpark.
For the first time, fans can use a mobile entry pass option.
The first 10,000 fans to use their mobile pass to enter the park will receive a Giants mystery item.
