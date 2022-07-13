ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
Magnitude-3.1 earthquake hits near Gilroy, USGS reports
KGO
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- A magnitude 3.1 earthquake hit Wednesday morning near Gilroy, according to USGS.
There were no immediate reports of any damage due to the temblor.
Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
