earthquake

Magnitude-3.1 earthquake hits near Gilroy, USGS reports

EMBED <>More Videos

Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- A magnitude 3.1 earthquake hit Wednesday morning near Gilroy, according to USGS.

There were no immediate reports of any damage due to the temblor.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygilroyearthquakeusgs
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
Preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake in Lake County, USGS says
1,000 dead, 1,500 injured in Afghan quake: News report
Preliminary 3.4 earthquake reported near Morgan Hill, USGS says
Preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake reported in East Bay, USGS says
TOP STORIES
Police investigating deadly stabbing in San Jose; no arrest made
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shooting in Oakland, police say
EXCLUSIVE: Woman hit by full bullet at A's game, not 'fragment'
Employee: Daily Harvest had no 'manpower' to call customers for recall
EXCLUSIVE: Lake Berryessa drowning victim's family remembers son
SJPD finds underground bunker with $100K worth of stolen goods
Omicron's BA.5 strain may shorten COVID immunity, research shows
Show More
Video shows officers retreat soon after shooter enters Uvalde school
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park grows to over 3,700 acres
Doctors say this omicron subvariant will be the 'worst yet'
Tesla laying off 229 San Mateo-based employees, filing says
More TOP STORIES News