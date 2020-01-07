17 displaced after 2-alarm fire at Gilroy apartment complex

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- Gilroy firefighters are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire that has displaced 17 people.

Flames broke out around 12:15 a.m. at an apartment complex on Kelton Drive. Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames but not before significant damage. They say the fire was contained to a bedroom on the second story but it's unclear what started it.

Families in five units are now without a home. The Red Cross is helping them out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroybuilding fireevacuationfire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News