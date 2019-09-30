Girl who claimed white classmates cut her dreadlocks admits she made the story up, school says

SPRINGFIELD, Virginia -- A northern Virginia girl has recanted her accusation that three classmates grabbed her and cut her dreadlocks on the playground of a private school.

The Washington Post reports that the girl's family issued an apology Monday to the boys, the school and the community.

Last week the 12-year-old girl told multiple media outlets that three of her sixth-grade classmates at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield called her hair "ugly" while they assaulted her at recess. The girl is African American and said her attackers were white. The story received national attention.

The school's principal, Stephen Danish, sent a statement to parents Monday confirming the allegations were false. He said the school feels "tremendous pain for the victims and the hurt on both sides of this conflict."

Video above is from a previous report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiahairbullyingschoolu.s. & worldstudents
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Controversial boulders to be removed from SF street
Hayward man accused of spying for Chinese government
Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict history of suspensions
LIVE: Warriors speak at Media Day event
Klay Thompson could be out past All-Star break
Dog jumps on venomous snake to save human brothers
VIDEO: September snow in the Sierra Nevada
Show More
Jewish high holidays begins
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
NFL suspends Raiders' Vontaze Burfict for rest of season
WATCH IN 60: Forever 21 bankruptcy, Real ID issues, Bochy's final game
More TOP STORIES News