8-year-old girl dies after she was found unresponsive in Pleasanton pool

An 8-year-old girl has died after she went underwater at a pool at Castlewood Country Club near Pleasanton on Sunday, Alameda County sheriff's officials said. (KGO-TV)

An 8-year-old girl has died after she went underwater at a pool at Castlewood Country Club near Pleasanton on Sunday, Alameda County sheriff's officials said.

Deputies responded at 2:25 p.m. to the community pool at 707 Country Club Circle on a report of a girl who was found unresponsive in the pool by a lifeguard, according to the sheriff's office.

She was taken to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland where officials says she passed away Wednesday morning.

No other information about the case was immediately available from the sheriff's office.
