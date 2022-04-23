child death

Girl, 4, forced to drink whiskey dies; grandmother, mom jailed

Girl had a blood-alcohol level of .680%, officials say
EMBED <>More Videos

Girl, 4, dies after forced to drink whiskey; grandmother, mom jailed

BATON ROUGE, La. -- A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said.

Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Officers were sent to a Baton Rouge home around 11 a.m. Thursday after reports of an unresponsive child. The child, 4-year-old China Record, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said an autopsy showed a cause of death was acute alcohol poisoning. The little girl had a blood-alcohol level of .680%, more than eight times the .08% driving limit for an adult, authorities said.

While investigating, detectives say they learned the victim's grandmother forced her to drink a bottle of the alcohol while the mother watched.

The investigation remains ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianagrandmotherchild abusechild deathwhiskeymother chargedalcohol
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD DEATH
East Bay mother faces first degree murder in death of 8-year-old
Merced PD looking for homicide suspect after child found dead in home
Girl, 10, dies after participating in dangerous social media trend
Nick Cannon mourns loss of his 5-month-old son Zen to brain tumor
TOP STORIES
Bay Area housing prices up 20% since January, new report shows
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
EXCLUSIVE: Local army veteran fighting alongside Ukrainian military
Dangerous intersection in SJ gets new license plate cameras
SF clinic gears up to vaccinate kids under 5 pending authorization
Woman hit by car in SJ 11 years ago dies from injuries
Ukraine reports Russians trying to storm Mariupol plant
Show More
LGBTQ+ Ukrainians fear for their lives amid Russian war
Santa Cruz redwoods are living lab for restoration
Carjacking suspect dies in San Jose crash after pursuit
Police say at least 3 shot, 'active threat' in northwest DC
GOP Rep. Greene testifies she doesn't remember actions before Jan. 6
More TOP STORIES News