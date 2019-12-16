Girl found safe, father arrested after abduction in San Jose

#AMBERALERT: New photos released in search for Bethanie Carraza after police say she was abducted by her father Victor Magana in San Jose. Magana is accused of stabbing Carraza's mother moments before the abduction. https://t.co/BibWiOZJ8A pic.twitter.com/avC0YXniYd — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 16, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A two-year-old girl has been found safe and her father has been arrested after she was abducted in San Jose, police said. The father and daughter were found in San Luis Obispo County, according to authorities.An AMBER Alert has been issued for a San Jose girl after officials say she was abducted by her father. Two-year-old Bethanie Carraza was last seen Sunday around 10 p.m. in San Jose. Officials say her father, Victor Magana, is armed and dangerous.The pair was last seen in a light green 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe. California license plate number: 7XJX025.Police say Magana stabbed the girl's mother at a residence in the 500 block of South 11th Street in San Jose before the abduction. The mother was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.Magana is 24-year-old, 5'4", 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone who sees Bethanie or her father is asked to call 911 immediately.