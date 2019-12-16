Girl found safe, father arrested after abduction in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A two-year-old girl has been found safe and her father has been arrested after she was abducted in San Jose, police said. The father and daughter were found in San Luis Obispo County, according to authorities.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE, PREVIOUS STORY BELOW

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a San Jose girl after officials say she was abducted by her father. Two-year-old Bethanie Carraza was last seen Sunday around 10 p.m. in San Jose. Officials say her father, Victor Magana, is armed and dangerous.



The pair was last seen in a light green 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe. California license plate number: 7XJX025.

Police say Magana stabbed the girl's mother at a residence in the 500 block of South 11th Street in San Jose before the abduction. The mother was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Magana is 24-year-old, 5'4", 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Bethanie or her father is asked to call 911 immediately.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josechild abductionsjpdamber alertabductionstabbing
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters rally outside of PG&E headquarters in SF
Kaiser mental health workers strike across California
WATCH IN 60: Post office rush, more e-scooters in SF, last Raiders home game in Oakland
Mom nails ugly Christmas sweater contest with genius design
AccuWeather forecast: Coldest day of week, breezy afternoon
Supreme Court won't revive homeless camping ban
Raider fans look to 1st Vegas season after devastating Coliseum finale
Show More
Newtown state football title brings joy on painful anniversary
SF Dungeness crab season begins after delay
Hallmark to reinstate same-sex marriage ad it pulled
Mini Australian shepherd stolen from outside SF grocery store
Raider Nation says goodbye to team during last game at Coliseum
More TOP STORIES News