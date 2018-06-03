13-year-old girl hospitalized after being bitten by apparent rattlesnake at Mount Diablo

Rock at Mount Diablo State Park in Contra Costa County, California on Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Leslie Brinkley
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
A 13-year-old girl, apparently bitten by a rattlesnake at a campground on Mt. Diablo Saturday night, is now recovering at a hospital.

A birthday was being celebrated at the campsite at the Live Oak campground inside Mt. Diablo State Park. Neighboring campers say they saw a tent pitched and eight people enjoying the warm summer evening. A few took a hike at adjacent Rock City. At sunset there were sirens.

Mukesh Saravanan, 13, says his family was cooking dinner when they saw helicopters, police cars, ambulances and fire engines converge on the campground.

The Parks Superintendent told ABC7 News that the 13-year-old girl was bitten by the snake while on the hike. He said she put her hand on a rock and a snake emerged from a crack and bit her. Her hand started swelling. Emergency responders treated it as a rattlesnake bite and called for her to be life-flighted to John Muir Medical Center. She is still hospitalized but recovering.

Rangers say they've seen more rattlesnakes out and about than usual. They've recently had to relocate a few that were found at trails and campsites. Other rattlers showed up on a front porch in Benicia last week. And another bit a hiker on Mt. Tam last month.

The best advice? Watch where you put your hands and feet while hiking and stay on the trail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
snakechild injuredcontra costa countyClayton
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News