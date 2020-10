'Hatred is taught': Pennsylvania's second lady victim of racist attack

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pennsylvania -- The wife of Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor said she was confronted at the grocery store by a woman who used a racial slur against her.Gisele Fetterman, whose husband is Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, said the woman appeared to recognize her and began harassing her late Sunday afternoon at a store near the Fetterman home in Braddock."This behavior and this hatred is taught," Fetterman said in a tweet She said the woman directed a racial epithet at her repeatedly, and followed her after Fetterman retreated to her vehicle in the parking lot. That's where Fetterman recorded a two-second clip and posted it to social media."This is taught, right, so she was taught this," Fetterman said Monday. "So I just hope that she's not influencing children or grandchildren, influencing the next generation."Fetterman, 38, who was born in Brazil, identifies as Latina. She is normally accompanied by a state trooper when out in public for security, but on Sunday she was not while making a quick run to pick up fruit at the store.Fetterman said people identified the woman in comments on her Facebook page, and some said they had had similar experiences."I know that I wasn't the first person on the receiving end of this hate from her but I hope to be the last," she said Monday.A state police spokesman said he was unsure of the status of any investigation and offered no immediate comment.