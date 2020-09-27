Glass Fire grows to 2,500 acres, mandatory evacuations underway in parts of Napa, Sonoma County

CAL FIRE says the Glass Fire is 2,500 acres, as of 7:30 p.m., and is spreading at a "dangerous rate," officials said Sunday.
According to Sonoma County Sheriffs there are two new fires just west of St. Helena.
Looking south from Mt St Helena, you can see 2 fires. These would be west of St Helena and are called the #ShadyFire and the #BoysenFire. Timelapse from the last 15 minutes https://t.co/mY7sysUu8J pic.twitter.com/umEiIEWq6v— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) September 28, 2020
Sonoma County Sheriff's issued an evacuation order for the St. Helena Road and Los Alamos Road area at 8:30 p.m.
NEW EVACUATIONS— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) September 28, 2020
Zone 3G1:
South of St. Helena Road
West of the Napa/Sonoma County line
North of Los Alamos / Cleland Ranch Roads
East of Calistoga Road
For new fires burning west of St. Helena. #ShadyFire #BoysenFire https://t.co/kUwqeqV4r1 pic.twitter.com/H9awX6oi0U
Evacuation Orders
Mandatory evacuation orders. https://t.co/skKeV4NSDi— County of Napa (@CountyofNapa) September 27, 2020
Evacuation Warnings
Road Closures
The following roads are closed as of 4:32 p.m.
Evacuation Center
Evacuation Warning, Click Link: https://t.co/goxlSyS1im— County of Napa (@CountyofNapa) September 27, 2020
Residents in areas under a warning should prepare to evacuate if ordered.
CAL FIRE says a running list of road closures in Napa County can be found here.
Those looking for shelter at the church are asked to bring a face mask and practice physical distancing. Napa County says the center will only be open to those impacted by wildfire evacuations.
Napa County residents with large animals who are facing a mandatory evacuation order can go to the Napa Valley Horsemen's Association, which is serving as the large animal shelter during the wildfire.
For evacuation assistance from the Napa animal response team, residents can call 707-732-1555.
First responders from the Contra Costa Fire Protection District, San Ramon Valley Fire Department and San Francisco Fire Department are heading to Napa County to help with the evacuation of the St. Helena hospital.
Contra Costa Fire says it is sending an ambulance strike team to the area.
A total of 55 patients have been safely evacuated, a hospital representative told ABC7.
San Francisco is also sending several crews to the area.
Our SF Fire Department is heading up to Napa to help with the growing #GlassFire: 5 fire engines to fight the fire & 4 ambulances to help with hospital evacuations. Our thoughts are with our neighbors to the north & our SFFD members meeting the call for mutual aid. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/k0u2IrATZQ— London Breed (@LondonBreed) September 27, 2020
In a statement Sunday morning, Adventist Health in St. Helena said, "For the safety of our patients and associates, Adventist Health St. Helena is temporarily suspending emergency and hospital care, and all patients will be transferred, due to the Glass Fire. Emergency contacts will be informed about their loved ones' new hospital location. Those who have questions may call 707-963-6545."
Pam McGivern, a St. Helena resident, told ABC7 News the fire is just a few miles away from her home and says it's "frightening." She says she was alerted by her neighbor about the fire and plans to evacuate soon.
McGivern says she's heard several propane tank explosions and multiple homes in the area are actively burning.
At this time, CAL FIRE says the cause of the fire is unknown.
On Thursday, PG&E announced that it would be shutting off power to parts of Northern California as high winds are expected to create high fire danger, all while in the midst of a heat wave.
For the latest on outages click here.
