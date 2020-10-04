'Too close for comfort': Glass Fire gains ground, CAL FIRE air tankers back in action dousing hot spots

#GlassFire : Air quality & visibility has improved. @CAL_FIRE says it’s now flying air tankers again hitting hot spots.🔥 https://t.co/dpDcuKNw5g pic.twitter.com/enUTsgwO9C — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) October 4, 2020

Burned out cars, orange smoky skies. Here's a look at video showing some of the devastating views from the Bay Area as three massive wildfire complexes tear through the region.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Weather conditions and visibility were helping firefighters attack the Glass Fire from the air in Napa County Saturday."This is really too close for comfort but it's hard to leave," said Xitlaly Vasquez.Vasquez was getting stressed watching the Glass Fire move closer to her home outside Calistoga on Highway 29.She had the sprinkler going and a generator cranking. Thousands have been evacuated in the area, but Xitlaly isn't leaving yet."It's about two miles away, we're aware, we were told to evacuate two days ago but we're ready to go if we need to," said Vasquez.The Glass Fire is still on the move, flames were erupting over a ridge as the fire made a slow smoky push towards Lake County.There was better news for firefighters Saturday, air quality and visibility improved allowing CAL FIRE air tankers to fly and hit hot spots.ABC7's Cornell Barnard saw air tankers make drop, after drop of retardant, about a dozen air runs in less than 90 minutes."We got clean air, we are doing drops with fixed wing aircraft all day," said CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Mark Brunton.Timelapse video of the fire from Mt. St. Helena showed smoke and flames for hours.Gusty winds and extreme heat are still challenging hundreds of firefighters on the ground.But air resources are a big relief to homeowners like Xitlaly, who has a front row seat to the firefight."It's an amazing job they're doing but when it comes to your home, it's a different story, cool show though," Vasquez added.