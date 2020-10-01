wildfire

'It's not new anymore': Sonoma County firefighters face burnout as Glass Fire, other blazes continuously strike North Bay

By
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the fire service, they view a day like this a lull in the middle.

The Glass Fire didn't inflict much local damage Wednesday, but firefighters worry that flames may return with hot, red flag weather and high winds Thursday.

"I think people are tired of saying, new normal. It's not new anymore," said Captain Rene Torres from Rancho Adobe Fire in Cotati. His rig and crew just finished 17 straight days on the Wallbridge Fire. On Wednesday, they committed to 14 more. They're already exhausted both physically and mentally.

VIDEO: Powerful imagery of destructive Glass Fire
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows the battle firefighters face in containing the fast-moving Glass Fire that started in St. Helena Sunday morning.



"We get to see the bad side of things," said Torres. "Losing homes. Belongings. Recoveries of bodies. But that is part of the Fire Service," Torres said.

It is a toll measured in toil. As we approach the peak of fire season, CAL FIRE crews have entered their fourth year of this not so new normal. As of September 29, a total of 8,155 fires have burned 4,018,888 acres, already. Fighting them means weeks on the road, working long shifts in treacherous, uncomfortable conditions.

"Most of our employees have been here since Sunday night when the fire started," Captain Michael Alcocer said.

RELATED: 'Never seen anything like this': Glass Fire firefighters facing exhaustion as more wind threatens Napa County

Alcocer was Santa Rosa's Firefighter of the Year in 2014. We caught up with him during a short break just off Highway 12 as he took advantage of a food truck donating lunch.

"How many square meals do you get out here?" we asked.

"Square? They're kind of round," he answered.

WATCH: Drive down Highway 29 shows damage to historic Napa County wineries
EMBED More News Videos

Just like you've probably done if you've visited any of the famous Napa Valley wineries, ABC7 News anchor Eric Thomas took a drive down Highway 29 and Silverado Trail in Napa County. Here's what he saw.



Alcocer and his crew have caught eight hours sleep in the last 48. They have red eyes and sunburns. Their faces are caked with dirt and ash. They have reached the breaking point that every firefighter remembers.

For the young ones and first-timers, It is a state of being that they either learn to deal with, or not.

"It is either a make or break moment for these people," said Alcocer. "They either stop, or else they keep doing it for the rest of their lives."

RELATED: Fire crews work relentlessly to contain Glass Fire, save evacuated city of Calistoga

It is one more right of passage.

A crucible, or sorts.

The difference between saying you want to this career, and actually achieving it.

It is more than a trial by fire.

Call it a trial by fatigue.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sonomahealthwildfiresonoma countyglass firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
Live updates: Glass Fire activity picks up as winds strengthen
LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders, warnings in North Bay
Bay Area faces 'worst day' of weather with smoke, heat, wind
Gov. Newsom tours Glass Fire damage in Napa Co.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live updates: Glass Fire activity picks up as winds strengthen
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Bay Area faces 'worst day' of weather with smoke, heat, wind
Gov. Newsom tours Glass Fire damage in Napa Co.
BART resumes service through Transbay Tube after downed power line
LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders, warnings in North Bay
H&M closing 250 stores across US
Show More
Proud Boys: What to know about group Trump told to 'stand by'
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
'We are shocked:' Chrissy Teigen, John Legend suffer pregnancy loss
Subway sandwich bread is not legally bread, court rules
Lottery winner out of luck when ticket gets lost in mail
More TOP STORIES News