Glass Fire

North Bay hotels fully booked as residents, tourists flee from vicious Glass fires

North Bay hotels from Mill Valley to San Rafael are now totally booked.
By Leslie Brinkley
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Many of those who had to evacuate their neighborhoods and homes in the last few days in Sonoma and Napa counties due to the Glass fires have ended up at hotels in Marin County.

PJ Fishwick and his fiancé came to wine country from Chicago and were staying at a Kenwood Airbnb Sunday night.

RELATED: Glass Fire grows to 42,560 acres in Napa, Sonoma counties
Fishwick said, "Our phones blew up, the TV started beeping, so we left as soon as we could and went to her parents' place in Santa Rosa."

But soon, it wasn't safe there either.

"The ash on our deck and our cars, the ash falling, it looks like hot snow, so no we're out of here," Robyn Chew-Gibbs said. "The whole thing is scary and we've been through it and been through it and been through it three years in a row."

North Bay hotels from Mill Valley to San Rafael are now totally booked. One manager said they went from 40% occupancy to 100% occupancy in 15 minutes as evacuees fled with their belongings.

VIDEO: Parts of famed Castello di Amorosa Winery destroyed in Glass Fire

EMBED More News Videos

The owner of Castello di Amorosa in Calistoga says he worst nightmare came true early Monday when part of his beloved winery caught fire and began to burn.



Some hotels lowered their rates, allowing in pet cats, birds and dogs. The Pratt family lives in Santa Rosa's Montecito Heights neighborhood.

11-year-old Drew said, "We just looked on a hill and we saw flames and being out there, less than a minute my eye started to hurt."
His brother Will Pratt said he felt "very panicked and scared."

"The Tubbs fire was very close to our house again, but I didn't see flames last time and this time I saw flames and you get really scared," he said.

RELATED: Track wildfires across San Francisco Bay Area, other parts of California with this interactive map

Sirens blared in neighborhoods as people packed up.

"When you do evacuate, you think it's a once-in-a-lifetime event. You don't think it's going to happen to you twice," Santa Rosa resident Delores Burden said. "So there was no way to know when we had family dinner Sunday and said our goodbyes at 8 o'clock, there was no way to predict."

Sad and surreal is how those in the hotels describe fleeing their homes.

"If you don't think climate change is real you need to come to California because it's very real and there are very real consequences," Fishwick said.

Get the latest updates and videos on the Glass Incident here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napa countyevacuationhotelwildfiresonoma countyglass firemarin county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GLASS FIRE
Glass Fire updates: More than 10,000 structures threatened
Hope to rebuild outmatches pain at Meadowood
Map shows scope of Glass Fire's damage
LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders, warnings in North Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fact check: Trump, Biden's 1st presidential debate
Glass Fire updates: More than 10,000 structures threatened
Debate 2020: 5 key takeaways from contentious night
Hope to rebuild outmatches pain at Meadowood
Map shows scope of Glass Fire's damage
Singer Helen Reddy, known for 'I Am Woman,' dies at 78
Debate anger: Biden tells interrupting Trump, 'Shut up, man'
Show More
11 counties change colors on CA reopening map
LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders, warnings in North Bay
Bay Area air quality expected to deteriorate: Here's when it will get bad
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Arrest caught on video after attempted kidnap of Joe Montana's grandchild
More TOP STORIES News