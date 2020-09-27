2 additional fires reported near Glass Fire in North Bay, mandatory evacuations underway

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KGO) -- As fire crews battle the Glass Fire which has scorched 2,500 acres in Napa County, officials say two additional fires have been reported nearby. All three fires are prompting evacuation orders in Napa and Sonoma County.

The Glass Fire began Sunday at 4 a.m. on the 200 block of North Fork Crystal Springs Road in Deer Park and has been spreading at a "dangerous rate," CAL FIRE says. As of 7:30 p.m., the wildfire is at 0% containment.

According to Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, the two new fires started just west of St. Helena. The Shady Fire and the Boysen Fire, being called the Branch 5 Complex Fire, is burning by the Sonoma - Napa county line and are believed to be spot fires of the Glass Fire.


Santa Rosa Fire Department says the fire is burning northeast of Santa Rosa near the Napa and Sonoma County Line and are warning residents in the Rincon Valley, Skyhawk and Los Alamos Areas to review evacuation and preparedness information here.

LIST: Wildfires in North Bay prompt evacuation orders & warnings in Napa, Sonoma counties

CAL FIRE says a running list of road closures in Napa County can be found here.

As residents return to see what remains, there are some very specific safety precautions to keep in mind.



Those looking for shelter at the church are asked to bring a face mask and practice physical distancing. Napa County says the center will only be open to those impacted by wildfire evacuations.

Napa County residents with large animals who are facing a mandatory evacuation order can go to the Napa Valley Horsemen's Association, which is serving as the large animal shelter during the wildfire.

For evacuation assistance from the Napa animal response team, residents can call 707-732-1555.

RELATED: Red Flag Warning issued through Monday amid Bay Area heat wave

First responders from the Contra Costa Fire Protection District, San Ramon Valley Fire Department and San Francisco Fire Department are heading to Napa County to help with the evacuation of the St. Helena hospital.

Contra Costa Fire says it is sending an ambulance strike team to the area.

A total of 55 patients have been safely evacuated, a hospital representative told ABC7.

San Francisco is also sending several crews to the area.



In a statement Sunday morning, Adventist Health in St. Helena said, "For the safety of our patients and associates, Adventist Health St. Helena is temporarily suspending emergency and hospital care, and all patients will be transferred, due to the Glass Fire. Emergency contacts will be informed about their loved ones' new hospital location. Those who have questions may call 707-963-6545."

Pam McGivern, a St. Helena resident, told ABC7 News the fire is just a few miles away from her home and says it's "frightening." She says she was alerted by her neighbor about the fire and plans to evacuate soon.

McGivern says she's heard several propane tank explosions and multiple homes in the area are actively burning.

At this time, CAL FIRE says the cause of the fire is unknown.

RELATED: PG&E 'may need to cut power' in Northern California amid high winds, fire danger

On Thursday, PG&E announced that it would be shutting off power to parts of Northern California as high winds are expected to create high fire danger, all while in the midst of a heat wave.

For the latest on outages click here.


