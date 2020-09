'We left with nothing': Glass Fire forces thousands from Napa County homes, many narrowly escape flames

EMBED >More News Videos St. Helena's Adventist Health Medical Center is evacuating patients because of a fast-moving fire in Napa County.

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KGO) -- St. Helena resident Jan Zakin woke up in the middle of the night Sunday and saw the flames from the Glass Fire quickly approaching."We ran to the car, I was in my underwear, we drove down, there was a car on fire blocking the access out, we opened the car door and our dogs fled and we were screaming for help," Zakin says, "The fire department had to cut through a fence. I still haven't found my dog and we left with nothing. Just literally with nothing. We're so lucky to be alive."Zakin is looking for her missing dog, Zsa Zsa.Sunday is Zsa Zsa's birthday and is 11 years old. She has a "pretty silver face," said Zakin.The dog's tag has Zakin's phone number on it, but she left so fast that she doesn't even have her cell phone.Zakin left barefoot with nothing, just grateful to be alive.Another evacuee, Magaly Otero, said evacuating from fires is getting tiring."A few weeks ago we were 10 days evacuated out of our houses. I just want them to put this fire out and be able to go back home," Otero explains, "It gets pretty tiring. It seems like it's turning into a lifestyle being here, it's a beautiful place but this is not right."