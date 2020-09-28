wildfire

'We left with nothing': Glass Fire forces thousands from Napa County homes, many narrowly escape flames

By Cornell Barnard
ST. HELENA, Calif. (KGO) -- St. Helena resident Jan Zakin woke up in the middle of the night Sunday and saw the flames from the Glass Fire quickly approaching.

"We ran to the car, I was in my underwear, we drove down, there was a car on fire blocking the access out, we opened the car door and our dogs fled and we were screaming for help," Zakin says, "The fire department had to cut through a fence. I still haven't found my dog and we left with nothing. Just literally with nothing. We're so lucky to be alive."

RELATED: Glass Fire grows to 1,200 acres, mandatory evacuations underway in parts of Napa County

Zakin is looking for her missing dog, Zsa Zsa.

Sunday is Zsa Zsa's birthday and is 11 years old. She has a "pretty silver face," said Zakin.

RELATED: St. Helena hospital evacuated due to nearby Glass Fire, patients safe, official says
EMBED More News Videos

St. Helena's Adventist Health Medical Center is evacuating patients because of a fast-moving fire in Napa County.



The dog's tag has Zakin's phone number on it, but she left so fast that she doesn't even have her cell phone.

Zakin left barefoot with nothing, just grateful to be alive.

Another evacuee, Magaly Otero, said evacuating from fires is getting tiring.

RELATED: Red Flag Warning issued through Monday amid Bay Area heat wave

"A few weeks ago we were 10 days evacuated out of our houses. I just want them to put this fire out and be able to go back home," Otero explains, "It gets pretty tiring. It seems like it's turning into a lifestyle being here, it's a beautiful place but this is not right."



App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
st. helenanapa countyevacuationbrush firefire departmentshospitalmissing dogwildfirecal firefirefighterssmoke
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Wildfire burning near St. Helena prompts mandatory evacuations
WILDFIRE
Wildfire burning near St. Helena prompts mandatory evacuations
Bay Area air quality impacted by North Bay wildfire
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Red Flag Warning issued for Bay Area amid heat wave
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Wildfire burning near St. Helena prompts mandatory evacuations
3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Milpitas
49ers legend Joe Montana saves grandchild from suspected home intruder
NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017
Red Flag Warning issued for Bay Area amid heat wave
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Show More
St. Helena hospital evacuated due to Glass Fire
Bay Area air quality impacted by North Bay wildfire
Here's how close your county is to moving up a reopening tier
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announces he is backing Joe Biden
Twin Peaks residents blame closure of vista for uptick in crime
More TOP STORIES News