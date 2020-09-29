Glass Fire

Video shows massive destruction from North Bay Glass Incident Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Glass Fire burning in Napa and Sonoma counties has destroyed hundreds of buildings and forced thousands to evacuate.

RELATED: Get live updates on the Glass Fire, Boysen Fire, Shady Fire

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for the city of Calistoga and several orders and warnings have been issued for in Sonoma and Napa counties.

Watch the video in the player above for a look at some of the devastation from the explosive blaze.

At this time, CAL FIRE says the cause of the Glass Fire is unknown.

VIDEO: Powerful imagery of destructive Glass Fire
Video shows the battle firefighters face in containing the fast-moving Glass Fire that started in St. Helena Sunday morning.




Thousands evacuate from Glass Fire in North Bay
Live updates: Sonoma Raceway campground open for wildfire evacuees
Restaurant at Meadowood burned in Glass Fire
