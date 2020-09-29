Video shows massive destruction from North Bay Glass Incident Fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6610921" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows the battle firefighters face in containing the fast-moving Glass Fire that started in St. Helena Sunday morning.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Glass Fire burning in Napa and Sonoma counties has destroyed hundreds of buildings and forced thousands to evacuate.Mandatory evacuations have been issued for the city of Calistoga and several orders and warnings have been issued for in Sonoma and Napa counties.Watch the video in the player above for a look at some of the devastation from the explosive blaze.At this time, CAL FIRE says the cause of the Glass Fire is unknown.