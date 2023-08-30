Meet the 22 women hoping to find love with 'The Golden Bachelor'

72-year-old Gerry Turner, the first Golden Bachelor, is ready for that special someone.

LOS ANGELES -- The first season of "The Golden Bachelor" is almost here and 72-year-old widower, Gerry Turner, is ready to show the world that love has no age limit.

22 women, ages 60 to 75 are ready to find a lasting love with Gerry in his golden years.

"People have a mental picture of what a 73-year-old person is and what they look like, which is not me," said contestant Christina.

The women are here to break any stigma that people may have when it comes to love in your golden years.

"I think at our age, we've worked hard to build rich, fulfilling lives," Joan said.

Just like Gerry, many of the women on the show had decades-long relationships, children, and grandchildren and are ready to open themselves up to someone else again.

"I don't want to be alone anymore. I want to be in love again," Theresa expressed.

What better way to spend your golden years?

Susan says it's "the last chapter. The best chapter."

The full list of of potential love interests are as follows:



Anna, 61, a retired nutritionist from Summit, N.J.

April, 65, a therapist from Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Christina, 73, a retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, Calif.

Edith, 60, a retired realtor from Downey, Calif.

Ellen, 71, a retired teacher from Delray Beach Fla.

Faith, 60, a high school teacher from Benton City, Wash.

Jeanie, 65, a retired project manager from Estill Springs, Tenn.

Joan, 60, a private school administrator from Rockland, Md.

Kathy, 70, a retired educational consultant from Austin, Texas

Leslie, 64, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minn.

Maria, 60, a health and wellness director from Teaneck, N.J.

Marina, 60, an educator from Los Angeles, Calif.

Nancy, 60, a retired interior designer from Alexandria, Va.

Natascha, 60, a pro-aging coach and midlife speaker from New York City, N.Y.

Pamela, 75, a retired salon owner from Aurora, Ill.

Patty, 70, a retired real estate professional from Durham, N.C.

Peggy, 69, a dental hygienist from East Haven, Conn.

Renee, 67, a former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader from Middleton, Wis.

Sandra, 75, a retired executive assistant from Doraville, Ga.

Susan, 66, a wedding officiant from Aston, Penn.

Sylvia, 64, a public affairs consultant from Los Angeles, Calif.

Theresa, 69, a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, N.J.

"The Golden Bachelor" premieres Thursday, September 28 at 8p|7c on ABC, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.



